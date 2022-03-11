Analyzing Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) & ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) and Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and Volta Inc – Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -54.71% 5.76% 3.81% Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A N/A

27.7% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Volta Inc – Class A shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ChargePoint and Volta Inc – Class A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 5 8 0 2.62 Volta Inc – Class A 0 1 6 0 2.86

ChargePoint currently has a consensus price target of $24.92, indicating a potential upside of 44.73%. Volta Inc – Class A has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 169.98%. Given Volta Inc – Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volta Inc – Class A is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChargePoint and Volta Inc – Class A’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $242.34 million 23.52 -$132.57 million ($1.57) -10.97 Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A

Volta Inc – Class A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChargePoint.

Volatility & Risk

ChargePoint has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volta Inc – Class A has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChargePoint beats Volta Inc – Class A on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

