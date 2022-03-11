AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $810.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.