Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) target price on the mining company’s stock.
AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.27) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 3,050 ($39.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.93) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,468.89 ($45.45).
LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,863 ($50.62) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,476.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,085.15.
In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($37.96) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,009.26). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.35), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,137,459.38).
Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
