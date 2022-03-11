Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) target price on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.27) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 3,050 ($39.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.93) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,468.89 ($45.45).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,863 ($50.62) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,476.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,085.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($37.96) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,009.26). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.35), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,137,459.38).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

