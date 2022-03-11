Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,100

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,100 ($53.72) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.86) to GBX 3,600 ($47.17) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 3,050 ($39.96) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 4,300 ($56.34) in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,996.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $25.61 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

