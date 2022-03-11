Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, an increase of 354.1% from the February 13th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 395,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,425. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 3,050 ($39.96) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,100 ($53.72) in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,996.00.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.