Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.79.

NYSE:AM traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,292. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

