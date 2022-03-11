APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of APA opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

