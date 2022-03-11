Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $74,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $90,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

