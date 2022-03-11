Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of APLT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,393. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $42.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $25.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APLT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

