Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Wedbush

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AQST. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

AQST stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.33. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.