Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARMK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.32. 41,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.