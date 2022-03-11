Arcadia Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 17,848 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,337% compared to the average volume of 240 call options.

RKDA opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.47. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 33.1% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

