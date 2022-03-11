Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of ARCT opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

