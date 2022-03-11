Ariadne Australia Limited (ARA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Sunday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Ariadne Australia Company Profile

Ariadne Australia Limited operates as an investment company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Investments and Property segments. The company invests in securities, as well as provides financial services. It also owns and operates Orams Marine village located in Auckland, New Zealand. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

