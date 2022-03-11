Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Plans $0.00 Interim Dividend

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Sunday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.
Ariadne Australia Company Profile (Get Rating)
