Aries Wealth Management Acquires 12,000 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.05. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,604 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,933. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

