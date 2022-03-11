Aries Wealth Management Purchases 66,837 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 731.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

PXF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,493. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

