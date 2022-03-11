Arlington Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 381 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in AON by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of AON by 24.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 24.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 8.9% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE:AON traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,819. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.12 and its 200-day moving average is $291.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.