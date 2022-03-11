Arlington Partners LLC Buys 232 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.64. 1,166,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,929. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.94 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

