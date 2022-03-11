Arlington Partners LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 0.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.
Shares of GD stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,695. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $170.40 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.43. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.
General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.