Arlington Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 77,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 74,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 11,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $3,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.82. 1,537,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,698,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $363.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

