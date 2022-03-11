Arlington Partners LLC Sells 425 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,037,000 after buying an additional 450,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,220,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 847,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.08. 120,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,647. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

