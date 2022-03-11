ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $830.45 million, a P/E ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 0.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%. Research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 923.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

