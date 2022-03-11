Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Trading 2.1% Higher

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $22.95. 250,029 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

