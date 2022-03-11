Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at CIBC

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.53.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$13.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.89. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$10.31 and a 12-month high of C$13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

