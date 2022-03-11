Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 231,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.52. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asana by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Asana by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

