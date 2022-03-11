Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.36)-(0.35) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $114.5-115.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.45 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ASAN traded down $10.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.01. 19,659,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.56.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.21.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,263,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $1,511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,394,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Asana by 621.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,437,000 after purchasing an additional 234,892 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Asana by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 135,135 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Asana by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.