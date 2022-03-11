Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $48.81, but opened at $37.00. Asana shares last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 107,084 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.19 per share, with a total value of $20,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.56.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. Asana’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

