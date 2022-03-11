Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $185.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.81.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.