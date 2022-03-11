Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 5,050 ($66.17) price objective on the stock.

AHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($87.13) to GBX 5,940 ($77.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,850 ($76.65) to GBX 5,230 ($68.53) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,635.56 ($73.84).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

AHT stock opened at GBX 4,923.12 ($64.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,175 ($54.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,572 ($86.11). The firm has a market cap of £21.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,188.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,675.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.