ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. ASML posted earnings per share of $3.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full year earnings of $19.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.30 to $19.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $22.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.89 to $23.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ASML.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $21.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $600.07. 734,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $675.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $762.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $245.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. ASML has a 1 year low of $528.60 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $31,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASML (ASML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.