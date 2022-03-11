Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of ASMB stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,238. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
