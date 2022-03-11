Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Shares of Assertio stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.40. 1,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,690. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $107.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Assertio by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 13.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

