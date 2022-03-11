Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases £149.31 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jayne Cottam acquired 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($195.64).

On Monday, February 7th, Jayne Cottam acquired 237 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($195.64).

On Friday, January 14th, Jayne Cottam acquired 86 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of GBX 5,848 ($76.62).

AGR stock opened at GBX 66.80 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.36. Assura Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 83 ($1.09).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

