AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 80,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,050,521 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 112.0% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 64,977 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,151,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

