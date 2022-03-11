AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $61.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a market cap of $188.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

