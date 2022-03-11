Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 209,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 89,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $39.07 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Several research firms have commented on AUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

