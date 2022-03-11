Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $459.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATLKY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.06. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

