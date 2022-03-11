Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Atlas’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

ATCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 116.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 20.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATCO opened at $15.17 on Friday. Atlas has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

