Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 390.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aura Systems stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. Aura Systems has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Aura Systems, Inc engages in the design, assembly and sale of axial flux induction machines. It offers AuraGen/Viper, an integrated mobile power generator and power management system that installs in a motor vehicle and delivers on-location, both alternating current and direct current electricity for end user, including industrial, commercial, recreational, and military applications.

