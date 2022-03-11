Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Insider Sells A$9,900,000.00 in Stock

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Rating) insider Phillip Britt sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.95 ($3.61), for a total value of A$9,900,000.00 ($7,226,277.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to homes and businesses in Australia. The company offers national broadband network (NBN) subscription plans and bundles to residential homes, small businesses, not-for-profits, corporate/enterprises, and managed service providers. It also provides a range of other telecommunications services, including Voice over Internet Protocol, mobile plans, and entertainment bundles; and sells mobile phone plans, Fetch TV subscriptions, and other telecommunication products and services.

