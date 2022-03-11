Austin Russell Buys 15,000 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $206,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00.

LAZR stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $31.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. Research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAZR. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,439,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,560,000 after purchasing an additional 271,756 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,661,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,103,000 after purchasing an additional 260,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

