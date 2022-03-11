Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.85.

ADSK opened at $199.79 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $192.34 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $873,789. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

