Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

Autolus Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$3.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,797. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

AUTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 137,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 135,956 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 103.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 72,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 97,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 102,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

