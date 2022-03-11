Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.
Autolus Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$3.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,797. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.23.
AUTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
