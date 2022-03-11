Automata Network Price Down 13.5% This Week (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $57.68 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.56 or 0.06599994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,506.04 or 0.99914861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041936 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

