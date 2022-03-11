Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 28,852 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

