AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Lowered to $263.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $266.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Shares of AVB opened at $244.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $181.24 and a one year high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.77.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

