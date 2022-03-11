Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) will post sales of $190.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.56 million and the highest is $197.00 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $180.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $840.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $838.40 million to $841.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $887.82 million, with estimates ranging from $880.40 million to $894.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.