Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.80% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avant Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.
Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Avant Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84.
Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.
