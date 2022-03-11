Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avant Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Avant Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. Avant Diagnostics’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

