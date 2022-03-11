Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.61 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Avid Technology stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

